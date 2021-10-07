Navdurga special: Listen to the first 'female newspaper vendor' of Nashik

NASHIK: We've often heard about a female engineer, doctor, teacher, operator, and even cleaner. However, have you ever heard of a female newspaper vendor? Deshdoot's special 'Navdurga' program introduces those females to Nashikities who broke the shackles of stereotypes and proved that each field is gender-neutral.

In today's interview, Dr.Vaishali Balajiwale, Executive Editor, Deshdoot, had a candid conversation with Mrs. Sonali Desai, a female newspaper vendor from Nashik who works with her husband to deliver the newspaper at the residents' doorstep. Watch the complete video on our YouTube channel.