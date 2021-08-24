Nav Darwaja area witnessing traffic congestion

NASHIK: The main road connecting Panchavati to Nashik has been shut for the traffic for the last few months. The road has been shut as many roads in the central part of Nashik city have been dug up due to development works under the Smart City Mission.

Against this backdrop, many citizens are preferring the route passing the Nav Darwaja area in Old Nashik via Tiwandha Chowk to Shalimar and the main market area. The Nav Darwaja area is currently witnessing traffic congestion. In addition to the traffic woes here, residents are parking their vehicles anywhere. Presently, two-way traffic is there. It is very difficult for drivers to drive their vehicles here. There is a demand to deploy traffic police on both sides of the road to address the traffic congestion here.

"Though we are residing here for the last many years, we have never faced the traffic jam issue. Currently, the development works are going on the roads in the main market area under the Smart City Mission. As some roads are closed, drivers are using this road as a shortcut. The area is witnessing traffic congestion when vehicles in large numbers come together here. To address the traffic jam, there should be one-way traffic and like Pune, city buses can also run via lanes." - Tapan Bhalerao, jeweller, Nav Darwaja

Blocking of Tiwandha Chowk

The entire Tiwandha Chowk is blocked in case of vehicles come together at a time from Madhali Holi, Tambat lane and Sakshi Ganpati area in the Old Nashik area.

Risk of dilapidated old wadas

The lane has some dilapidated wadas. Despite there is a warning in writing on the walls of these wadas, drivers are driving their vehicles in speed.

Solution for smooth traffic