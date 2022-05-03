Nature impacts our well-being: VC Kanitkar

NASHIK: Emphasizing the need for ecological balance, Vice-Chancellor of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) Lt Gen Madhuri Kanitkar said that only by maintaining the balance of nature, good health can be maintained. Under the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, a tree plantation was done by VC Kanitkar. On the occasion, as many as 750 students of the affiliated colleges took part in the drive.

Prof Vice-Chancellor Dr Milind Nikumbh and Registrar Dr Kalidas Chavan were present. Registrar Chavan said, “Tree plantation is the need of the hour. The affiliated colleges of the university should undertake an extensive tree plantation drive in the area.”

The saplings planted on the university campus will be geo-tagged and the medicinal uses, photographs and information of the tree will be available after scanning the QR code with a smart mobile, he said. While planting trees in the university premises, classification has been done in a specific manner. Accordingly, five senses of human -- eyesight, hearing, taste, touch and smell -- have been focused. The gardens have been classified into Ruchi Udyan, Gandh Udyan, Shravan Udyan, Drishti Udyan and Sparsh Udyan.

Staff and students from various affiliated colleges, including Motiwala Homoeopathic Medical College, Gokhale Nursing College, Dr Vasantrao Pawar Medical College, NDMVP College of Nursing, NDMVP College of Physiotherapy, Bhonsala Nursing College, Ayurveda Seva Sangh’s Ayurveda

College, Dhanvantari Homeopathy College, Saptashrungi Ayurveda College, Sai Care College Of Nursing and KBH Dental College participated in the drive.