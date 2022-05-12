Natural springs resurface in Godaghat

NASHIK: Two natural springs with clean water have resurfaced on the Ramkund, one in front and one in back of Gaumukh. These springs are flowing even in the scorching heat. After the reappearing of these springs, Goda lovers have expressed that if Godavari River’s concretised river bed is deconcretised, all the natural springs will revive, and the river will have clean water flow throughout the year.

A few days ago, a pit was dug near the riverside to install a drainage line. However, a natural spring emerged from the pit. The contractor had to pump out water with the help of an electric motor for almost 24 hours. Even after that, the water flow didn’t stop. After trying all the methods to empty the water from the pit, the contractor was still unsuccessful and filled the pit in the end.

The situation showed that if the river bed is deconcretised, the dam will no longer be required to store water as the Godavari River will become perennial and flow throughout the year with the help of these natural springs. The groundwater survey department should pay special attention to these natural springs and prevent the essential water source.

Water is the basic requirement and preserving these springs shall prove beneficial for future generations as they shall receive a clean water source. If the natural flow by these springs continues, Ramkund will provide happiness and contentment as a pilgrimage to the devotees visiting from all over the country.

Dewang Jani, president of the Godapremi Seva Samiti, is demanding deconcretisation of Godavari’s river bed for a long time now, claiming the river bed is home to perennial natural flowing springs. The municipal commissioner needs to consider his demand and take immediate action to revive them and provide clean water to Nashikites. The step will also help in preserving our beloved Godavari River. The removal of the concrete layer from the riverbed will also provide clean water to the devotees and aid in fighting the water scarcity of various villages.

Earlier, the groundwater survey department had dug an 80-feet-deep pit near Holkar Kund for a trial bore. At the 80th foot, they found water and tried to pump out water from the pit. A total of 44 litres of water was pumped out within a minute from the bore. These examples reveal the independent nature of the Godavari River and the presence of natural springs in the river bed.

Springs on riverbank is a first

"When we had filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in Bombay High Court, we had spoken about the presence of springs in the river bed. Godavari was a self-reliant river and became dependent on the Gangapur Dam due to the concretisation of the river bed. Earlier, we had seen reappearing of natural springs in the river bed. However, resurfacing of these springs on the river bank is a first of its kind." - Dewang Jani