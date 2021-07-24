NASHIK: National Thermal Engineer Day is celebrated on July 24th to honour the hard work, dedication, and respect the profession of thermal engineers who get little recognition in today’s world. Advanced Thermal Solution, Inc. introduced this day as it is considered the hottest day on the planet. According to ATS, the thermal sector gets overshadowed by the electronic and software sectors.

However, it is the thermal sector that provides a base for electronic and software sectors. The efforts put in by these engineers deserve recognition. As a result, this day is selected to appreciate their extraordinary work.

What is Thermal Energy?

Thermal Energy is referred to the energy contained within a system responsible for maintaining its temperature. The flow of thermal energy is known as heat. A whole separate branch in physics, thermodynamics, deals with heat transfer between different systems and how the work is done in the process.

Significance

Thermal/heat energy plays a massive role in the development and advancement of the country. Electrical energy is produced with the help of thermal energy. Also, it helps in the maintenance of mechanical systems that convert thermal energy into various forms of energy. All the latest electronic appliances will be of no use without thermal energy. Imagine a day in your life with the appliances. This energy plays a significant role in providing us an easier life. The thermal engineers manage thermal appliances like solar heating appliances, HVACs (heating ventilation; and air conditioning), etc.

How is electricity produced?

The burning of fuels such as oil, coal, and LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) fires the boiler to generate hightemperature, high pressure within the steam. The steam is used to drive the steam turbine. The generator attached to the turbine produces electricity. There are three types of Thermal Power Generation: Steam Power Generation, Combined Power Generation, and Gas Turbine Power Generation. The thermal engineers are present in all the power stations to ensure smooth functioning and uninterrupted services to the consumers.

We can be thankful to these engineers and celebrate this special day in many ways. By sending the known thermal engineers a greeting card or buying any thermal appliance online. They are the backbone of the thermal engineering sector, and their hard work and dedication make innovation possible.