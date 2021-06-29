National Statistics Day 2021

NASHIK: National Statistics Day is observed every year on 29th June, on the birth anniversary of Prof. Prashanta Chandra Mahalanobis, to spread awareness about the importance of Statistics in socio-economic plann i n g a n d policy formulation. P.C. Mahalanobis, formerly an OBE, FNA, FASC, FAR, was an Indian Scientist and Statistician from Bengal. He created a measure of comparison between two data sets now known as the Mahalanobis distance.

He has contributed immensely to large-scale surveys and had interests in anthropometry studies and pilot surveys. A member of the Planning Commission 1956-61, he introduced a twosector inputoutput model for the Second Five Year Plan that was recognized as the Nehru-Mahalanobis model. He founded the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) in Kolkata in December 1931.

Data Science

Math and Statistics are essentials for Data Science as these subjects form the base of all the machine learning algorithms. Stats is used by Data Scientists and Analysts to solve complex real world problems and find a pattern in the worthy trends and changes in Data. Several Statistics functions, principles, and algorithms are used to analyse raw data, build a Statistics Modal, and predict results for future usage.

Importance of Statistics