National Sports Olympics event in Nashik

NASHIK: Taking time out from work requires paying attention to physical fitness. In order to convey this message, the national headquarters of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has organised grand sports competitions by the title of National IMA Sports Olympics. Doctors from different parts of the country will be participating in this competition.

Nashik IMA will host this national level sporting event, informed Nashik IMA President Dr. Hemant Sonanis and Secretary Dr. Kavita Gadekar in the press conference yesterday. About 400 to 500 doctors from all over the country will participate in this competition which will be held from 27th October to 31st October.

Competitions are held on different dates at various venues to ensure that the Covid protocol is met. There are separate prizes for each group and the prizes will be distributed on the spot to avoid crowding. The winning team as well as the player will be awarded mementos, medals and certificates.

Importantly, the participation of women in these competitions will be significant and a special cricket tournament has been organised for them. During the competition, an online conference will be held on sports as well as sports ailments and their treatment.

Competition dates