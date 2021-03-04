Deshdoot Times

National Safety Day

Spreading awareness about road safety, health & environment
National Safety Day
Jitendra Sapkale
Nashik
central government
Ministry of Labour and Employment
National Safety Day
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com