<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: National Safety Day is celebrated every year to commemorate the National Safety Council of India established under the Ministry of Labour and Employment. The first National Safety Day was celebrated on March 4th, 1966, and the first NSD campaign was launched in 1972. The day is celebrated every year by trade unions, governments, and industries. The theme for NSD 2021 is “Sadak Suraksha (Road Safety)." The government introduced the Council to develop and sustain the movement of SHE i.e. Safety, Health, and Environment. </p>.<p>The campaign will begin today and go on for the whole week marking National Safety Week. The Council’s overall approach aims towards living a safe, hygienic, and dignified life. The day also recognizes the hard work of labours and indicates that economic growth shouldn’t come at the cost of labours. It ensures the implementation of the proper labour laws and humanitarian laws so that the labours aren’t overburdened with work. </p><p>The day gives special attention to road safety stating that accidents be avoided if citizens follow the traffic rules. Most of the accidents are caused due to overspeeding, driving in the wrong lane, and jumping off the red signal. Citizens should care about their lives and others’ too while driving. A lot of activities, road plays, and various other competitions are organized for the whole week to spread awareness among the masses. Covering the three important aspects, this day encourages citizens to live a safe and healthy life.</p>