National level scholarship to Nashik's Aarya

NASHIK: Aarya Shingane from Nashik has been selected for the scholarship offered by the Central Government's Center for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT) department. This department provides financial aid to young talents through its national level scholarship, thus motivating them to strive further in life. CCRT is implementing the Cultural Talent Search Scholarship Scheme since 1982 at the National level.

They provide scholarships to budding talents in the field of art, ranging from dramatics, classical singing, dancing, sculpturing, painting, etc. In the recently announced senior fellowship list of 2019-2020, Aarya bagged a spot in the list and pleased the whole district with her achievement.

Reacting to her selection, Aarya said, "I am happy to receive this scholarship. While pursuing my postgraduate studies, I applied for a scholarship with some of my fellow classmates and everyone prepared for it. I shall utilise this scholarship fully to grow in my field and work in different kinds of plays. I wish to combine the values ​​of parallel theatre and Indian culture and diversely present them through the drama field."

Shingane learned the basics of drama from school and college plays. Following her mother's encouragement, she performed various solo plays in festivals like Ganeshotsav. Subsequently, she started her mainstream journey from Nashik's Lokhitwadi Mandal. While performing in solo play competitions and state drama competitions, her inner artist came to fore.

After completing her bachelor's degree in Political Science, she completed her postgraduate studies in drama from the Department of Fine Arts, Mumbai University. She has won various awards in the Maharashtra Rajya Sanskrit Natya Spardha (Sanskrit State Drama Competition) for directing and acting in the play 'Chalo Safar Kare' and 'Rollenspiel.' She even got the state award for best light effects in the competition. To conclude, she said she wishes to continue working in the drama field in future.