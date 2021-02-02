National-level Bithale event: NIWEC felicitates athletes for their achievement

Nashik : NIWEC has felicitated athletes for their achievement in the National-level Bithale event which was held at Pune.

In the event, Vedika Salsingikar emerged runner-up to clinch Silver medal, while Kavya Shah displayed a superb performance to leave a mark.

NIWEC committee members President Sandeep Goyal and Vice President Janak Sarda felicitated the achivers.

Sports Secretary Pankaj Khatri, swimming pool sub-committee chairman Prashant Dabri, swimming coach Hiren Buzruk and parents were present at the felicitation ceremony.