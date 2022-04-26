National honour for two gram panchayats in district

NASHIK: On the occaion of National Panchayati Raj Day (April 24), Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday virtually honoured the gram panchayats of Modale in Igatpuri taluka and Dari in Nashik taluka with Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran award.

The cash prize of Rs 10 lakh each was distributed by the Prime Minister through PFMS system. The event was organised at Palli gram pnchayat in Jammu and Kashmir.

MLA of Igatpuri-Trimbakeshwar Assembly constituency Hiraman Khoskar, and Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Lina Bansod presented the honour to Modale gram panchayat at Modale, and award to Dari gram panchayat was presented by block development officer Sarika Bari at Dari. The Modale panchayat award ceremony was organised through video conferencing at Modale.

The winning gram panchayats will have to work on the 17 sustainable development goals and factors of poverty eradication nutrition, health, child development, water management, clean and green village, self-sufficiency with better Infrastructure, social security, good governance, gender equality etc.

They will also focus on various govt schemes such as Kisan Credit Card, Jal Jeevan Mission, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana etc.