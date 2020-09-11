National Forest Martyrs' Day observed

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong></p><p>Demonstrating unparalleled courage while performing the duties of forest and wildlife protection and conservation the Ministry of Forests and Environment, New Delhi has declared September 11, 2013 as National Martyrs' Day in memory of the forest officials and forest workers who sacrificed their lives. The day was observed across the nation including at Nashik Forest circle. </p>.<p>The importance of trees does not need to be explained to the inhabitants of a desert region like Rajasthan.</p><p>A woman named Amritadevi from Rajasthan, a nature worshiper in Indian history, and the Bishnoi community raised their voices against the order to cut down the Khejri tree issued by Maharaja Abhay Singh.</p><p>On September 11, 1738 around 363 people sacrificed their lives to save the trees. Indian Forest Service officer P. Srinivas in 1991 was murdered by Veerappan. They died for the forests.</p><p>Understanding the role of nature lovers in all these forests. As a matter of necessity, September 11 is being observed as National Forest Martyrs' Day. The State forest department has issued a note for citizens. The note says, "Forests are important for the protection of the environment.</p><p>From clean air to forest products, various forests have been linked to the daily life of human beings. Many martyrs have been killed while protecting these forests. Deforestation must be prevented.</p><p>We are forgetting the fact that our ancestors knew that we can only survive if the forests grow. But the Bishnoi community in Rajasthan put this principle into practice."</p><p>Even today, many forest officials and forest workers are risking their lives to prevent poaching of wildlife and natural resources, illegal logging, deforestation, and battling with other issues.</p><p>There are many examples of forest officials in Maharashtra risking their lives for the protection of forests in the current strained human-forest relationship.</p><p>Since 1935, a total of 26 people have sacrificed their lives for the protection of forests while on duty. About 162 forest workers have been martyred in the last 5 years. It involves all, from day laborers to chief forest rangers.</p><p>It further added that the increasing intensity of drought, water scarcity and erratic arrival of rains and frequent floods have disturbed the ecological balance.</p><p>Two perfectly grown trees produce enough oxygen for a family of four. Due to increasing pollution, the importance of environmental protection is beginning to be realized.</p><p>There is a real need to be vigilant in recognizing future threats. In the future, the narrow mindedness about conservation and protection of the environment is causing more environmental degradation.</p><p>It is possible to protect the environment only if deforestation and plunder of innumerable mineral resources are curbed. That would be a true tribute to the forest martyrs.</p>