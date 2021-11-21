National Conference on 27th-28th Nov

NASHIK: All India Federation of Women Lawyers will conduct a two-day National Conference for women lawyers on 27th and 28th November in Nashik. This is the eighth national conference of the council. National President of the Council Adv. Preeti Shah, former President Adv. Indrayani Patni and Secretary Adv. Anjali Patil gave the information in a press conference.

They added that women advocates from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Orissa, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Goa will attend the conference; to be held at BLVD Hotel in Satpur. The council’s slogan is, ‘If women become successful, then the country will too.” The conference will focus on topics like women empowerment, their safety, and equal rights.

Former Chief Justice of Supreme Court Hemant Gokhale, Chief Justice of Mumbai High Court Dipankar Datta, Justice M.S Karnik, Bharti Dangre, Sitharama Murthy, Shalini Joshi Phansalkar, District Judge of Nashik Smt. Principal of ILS Law College Dr.Sanjay Jain, Human Rights Lawyer Asim Sarode, Dr. Renuka Sirpurkar, Vikas Naik, and eminent speakers will guide the advocates.

Women can attend the event on ground or online, as per their preference. The council, a non-profit organisation, represents 2,000 women lawyers across the country. It was established in 2007 for women lawyers’ empowerment and the protection of women and children’s rights.

Earlier, the conference was held in Thane, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Chennai. Nashik got the opportunity to host the conference for the first time. The council members have urged all the women advocates to participate in the conference. For more details, the advocates can contact 9822427054.