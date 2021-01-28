National Chocolate Cake Day

<p><strong>Nashik</strong>: No birthday parties, anniversaries, or any other celebration is complete without the presence of a delicious cake. From chocolate to pineapple, the variety of flavours in it is neverending. While some bake cakes for fun, others have chosen it as a profession. For the occasion, to do justice to our first love (chocolate cake), Deshdoot Times hunted down the easiest recipes for baking it at home. These bakers are from Nashik District itself; have chosen baking as a profession.</p>.<p><strong>INGREDIENTS</strong>: 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour, 2/3 cup natural unsweetened cocoa powder, 1 cup granulated white sugar, 1 tsp baking powder, 1/2 tsp baking soda, 1/4 cup vegetable oil, 3/4 cup milk, 3/4 cup water. </p><p><strong>INSTRUCTIONS</strong>: • Preheat oven to 180 degrees Celsius. Line an 8-inch x 8-inch baking pan with parchment paper. •Add flour, cocoa powder, sugar, baking powder, baking soda into a large mixing bowl. Whisk together until evenly combined. •Add in oil, milk, and water. Whisk until the batter is smooth. •Pour batter into prepared baking pan. Bake for about 35 minutes or until the toothpick inserted comes out clean. Let cake cool completely before frosting and cutting.</p><p> - <strong>Laveena Nagdev Instagram handle:- sweetbakes.bylaveena</strong> </p><p><strong>Eggless Fudgy Chocolate Walnut Brownie</strong> </p><p><strong>Ingredients</strong>: Part 1: Maida - 200 gms, Cocoa powder - 3 tbsp, Baking soda - 1 tsp, Baking powder - 1/4 tbsp, Salt - 1/4 tbsp, Part 2: Granulated sugar - 165 gms, Water - 2 tbsp, Lemon juice or vinegar - 1 tbsp, Oil - 60 ml, Vanilla essence - 1/2 tbsp. Garnishing: Choco chips - 2 tsp, Chopped walnuts - 2 tsp. </p><p><strong>Procedure</strong>: 1. Mix and sieve part 1 ingredients and keep aside. 2. Mix part 2 until the sugar dissolves completely. 3. Mix both the parts and blend well with a beater until you achieve smooth ribbon flow consistency. 4. Add in the choco chips and walnuts and mix well. 5. Grease the desired pan with oil and butter paper. 6. Pour the batter. Put some more choco chips and walnuts on top and put it in the oven for 35-40 minutes at 160 degrees.</p><p> - <strong>Harsha Balwani, Sweet Wonders, Nashik Road</strong></p>