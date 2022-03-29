Nashik's Swayam bags two gold, one silver

NASHIK: Kumar Swayam Patil, an international swimmer from Nashik, won two Gold and one Silver medal at the National Para Swimming Championship held at Udaipur in Rajasthan. As many as 430 athletes from 23 states participated in the grand event. “It is my dream to represent India in the Paralympic Games and win a gold medal for the country,” Swayam said.

Patil won two gold medals, one each in the 200 m backstroke event and 200 m medley, apart from silver in the freestyle category. He received guidance from paediatricians Dr Rajendra Gaikwad and Dr Rajendra Kharat, besides swimming instructors Hari Sonkamble, Shirish Chavan and special coach Amit Nichit.

In swimming, he has won many accolades at the national and international levels. Swayam has been the recipient of the President’s Award “Outstanding Creative Child” for the year 2018, the Prime Minister’s National Children’s Award and the district level sports award of the Government of Maharashtra.