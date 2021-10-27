Nashik’s Satyajeet in Maharashtra Team

NASHIK: Nashik’s left-arm bowler Satyajeet Bachhav has been selected by the Maharashtra team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T-20 tournament this year as well. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) hosts the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy every year. Indian cricket’s new batting sensation, Ruturaj Gaikwad, will lead the state in the championship. In 2018-19, Bachhav took the highest wickets in the tournament and helped the Maharashtra team reach the finals.

Maharashtra stood at the first runner-up spot last year in this championship. Satyajeet has become an integral part of the Maharashtra team due to his excellent performance so far. He has been selected in the Maharashtra team under the leadership of IPL highest score batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Due to his phenomenal performance for the past three years (in the championship), Satyajeet has been selected for the IPL auction this year. His selection has created an atmosphere of happiness and satisfaction for the Nashik District Cricket Association, the district team, and cricket fans. Nashik District Cricket Association Chairman Vinod Shah, Secretary Sameer Rakte, Team coaches, and District Cricket Association office bearers have congratulated Satyajit and wished him all the best for his matches.

Maharashtra Team

Ruturaj Gaikwad - Captain, Kedar Jadhav, Naushad Shaikh - Deputy Captain, Azim Kazi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Shamshuzama Kazi, Taranjit Singh Dhillon, Sunil Yadav, Ranjeet Nikam, Divyang Hingankar, Jagdish Zope, Swapnil Phulpagar, Pradeep Dadhe, Manoj Ingale, Mukesh Choudhary, Pawan Shah, Swapnil Gugale, Dhiraj Pardeshi, Ashay Palkar.

Maharashtra team (pooled in Elite Group A) to compete against these states in Lucknow