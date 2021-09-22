Nashik’s Sanjeevani and Komal shine

NASHIK: Athlete Sanjeevani Jadhav of Maharashtra clinched the gold medal in the women’s 10,000m hurdles at the 60th Senior Group National Athletics Championships starting September 15, beating Kavita Yadav of Railways. Sanjeevani Jadhav, who has experience in international competitions, completed the distance in 34:20:03 minutes. It took Kavita 35: 57: 46 minutes to cover this distance.

Jyoti of Uttar Pradesh completed the distance in 36:37:90 and won the bronze medal. Maharashtra’s Tejas Shirse won the 110m hurdles. He completed the distance in 35 seconds and won the gold medal for Maharashtra.

Army’s Sachin Binu is second and Andhra Pradesh’s Yashwant Laveti is third Located. Maharashtra’s Komal Jagdale won the silver medal in the 3000m sprint event by completing her run in 9:51:03 minutes. In this event, Parul Chaudhary of Railways won the gold medal with a time of 9:51:01. In this category, Komal’s gold medal missed only by 0.02 seconds. In the first day, Komal completed the distance in 16:01:43 and won the silver medal.

In this race, Parul Chaudhary of Railways won the gold medal with a time of 15:59: 69 minutes. Maharashtra’s Sanjeevani Jadhav won the bronze medal with time 16:19:18. From Maharashtra, Sanjivani Jadhav (Nashik) bagged one gold and bronze medal, Tejas Sirse (Aurangabad) bagged one gold medal and Komal Jagdale (Nashik) bagged two silver medals.

Railway players performed best in this competition with 13 gold, 10 silver and 13 bronze medals. Won the overall championship with points. Tamil Nadu came second and Army came third. Maharashtra finished eighth with two gold, two silver and one bronze medal.