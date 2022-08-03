Nashik’s Rashi Jagirdar selected in Indian team

Rashi Sagar Jagirdar, a player studying at Fravashi International School, Nashik, has been selected for the Indian team in the sub-junior (Under-16) group. In the sub-junior group, apart from Rashi, Mumbai’s Pawan Goyal, Karnataka’s Karthikeyan Mutthuswami and Calcutta’s Tirtharaj Chakraborty are also included in the Indian squad.

Rashi joined the Bridge Pathshala run by the Bridge Federation of India during the pandemic. She studied the bridge thoroughly, learned all the technical aspects from international coach Anirudha Sanjhgiri and practised continuously with full concentration under his guidance. In the National Bridge Championship held in April 2022, Rashi displayed a beautiful game and secured the second position in the individual category and third position in the pair category.

42 players from all over India were preliminarily selected based on their performance. In the camp that followed, Rashi played well and secured her place in the final team. The Indian team participating in the 7th World Championship held in Italy includes 22 players. Nashik’s Hemant Pandey has been appointed as the team manager, while Aniruddha Sanjgiri, Vinay Desai, Bindiya Naidu, Satyakumar Aigar and Keshav Samant as coaches.