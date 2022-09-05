Nashik's neurosurgeon receives honorary professor award

NASHIK: Neurosurgeon Dr Mahesh Karandikar has been honoured with the prestigious Honorary Professor of National Indian Medical Association, at New Delhi yesterday by Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, government of India, at the function graced by Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya and National President and Secretary and office bearers of the National IMA.

The award is conferred as an honour for his academic, social and clinical contributions and for his vision and work in improving Doctor Patient relationship. He's the first doctor in Nashik to receive this prestigious award.