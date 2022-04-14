Nashik’s Maya and Ishwari in Maharashtra cricket team

NASHIK: Nashik’s Maya Sonawane and Ishwari Savkar have been selected in the Maharashtra women’s cricket team. The duo will represent Maharashtra in the senior women’s T-20 tournament organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) at Puducherry.

Best spinner Maya Sonawane had created a record for the highest number of wickets in India in the 2014-15 and 2017-18 Under-23 Women Championships. She took a total of 15 wickets in the matches.

Due to her exemplary performances, Maya had secured a position in the Indian A squad for the prestigious NKP Salve Challenger Trophy in the last two seasons. She now secured a spot in the Maharashtra team to represent the state and give an exemplary performance at T-20.

Opener Ishwari Savkar, who represented Maharashtra in the Under-19s, scored 86 against Andhra and 73 against Chandigarh. She also represented Maharashtra in the Under-19 Challenger Trophy held at Jaipur in November 2021 last year.

In the senior women T-20, the Maharashtra team will compete against Andhra Pradesh on April 18, Kerala on April 19, Meghalaya on April 21, Hyderabad on April 22, and Rajasthan on April 24.

Nashik District Cricket Association Chairman Vinod Shah, Secretary Sameer Rakte as well as team coaches and District Cricket Association office bearers have congratulated the two women cricketers and wished them all the best for their performance in the tournament.