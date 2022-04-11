Nashik's Laksh Gujarathi wins two silver medals

NASHIK: Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Championship 2022, jointly organised by Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association, Nashik Zilla Tennis Association, and Nashik Industrial Welfare Centre (Niwec), concluded with great enthusiasm at Nashik Industrial Welfare Centre. The tournament was organised on April 9 and 10 for players belonging to the U-17 category. Rajesh Bagul, District Sports Officer, inaugurated the event.

Four players from each district of Maharashtra had participated in the championship consisting of singles and doubles format. Nashik's Laksh Gujarathi secured the second position in both formats and bagged two silver medals, thus making the whole district celebrate his victory.

In boys’ singles, Mumbai's first seed Ajmer Sheikh secured the first position in both singles and doubles formats, while among the girls, Mumbai's Harshita Bangare secured the first position in both formats.

In boys’ doubles, Ajmer Sheikh (Mumbai) and Sahil Tambat (Pune) defeated Laksh Gujarathi (Nashik) and Anush Gyan (Nashik) Bahadur in the final match to clinch the title. The Nashik duo had to settle for the runner-up spot.

In girls' singles, Mumbai's first seed Harshita Bangare clinched the winner’s title while Pune's Riya Bhosale secured the second position. In girls' doubles, Mumbai players Harshita Bangare and Danica Fernando defeated Pune players Riya Bhosale and Rama Shahapurkar to clinch the title.

Rajiv Deshpande, Joint Secretary, Maharashtra Lawn Tennis Association, and Shrikant Kumawat, Head of Lawn Tennis Division, Niwec Club, felicitated the winners.

Final results

Boys’ singles

Ajmer Sheikh, Mumbai - Winner

Laksh Gujarathi, Nashik – First runner-up

Boys’ doubles

Ajmer Sheikh, Mumbai and Sahil Tambat, Pune - Winners

Laksh Gujarathi and Anush Gyan Bahadur – First runner-up

Girls’ singles

Harshita Bangare (Mumbai) - Winner

Riya Bhosale (Pune) – First runner-up

Girls’ doubles