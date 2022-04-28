Nashik’s Kalyani wins bronze

NASHIK: Kalyani Vispute of Nashik won a bronze medal at the All India Inter-University Artistic and Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships held at Amritsar.

The Savitribai Phule Pune University team performed extremely well at the championship, and Vispute won a bronze medal in the Rhythmic Gymnastics category. Pune University team included Nashik player Kalyani Pritish Vispute, and she played an important role in helping the Pune University team win a bronze medal in the Rhythmic Gymnastics category.

Kalyani is a student of R.H. Sapat College of Engineering and has been practising at Prabodhan International Gymnastics Center for the last eight years under the guidance of NIS coach Prabodhan Dongaonkar.

The center produces good players that compete at the state, national and university levels. Priyanka Bhavsar, a player from the center, has represented Pune University three times. She has been called up for the selection test for the Indian team under the Artistic Gymnastic category for the upcoming World University Championships. She is the only player from Nashik to participate in this selection test.