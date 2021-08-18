Nashik’s Gopikrishna becomes youngest pillion to Khardoungla

NASHIK: Famous Khardoungla valley in Ladakh region at a height of 5359 meters above sea level has been pillioned by a 10-year old named Gopikrishna Santhosh Poduval from Nashik. He has covered about 6117 kms in 20 days. For this, he had been confered with a Vajra World Record certifying to be the youngest pillion to ride the mighty Khardoungla.

For his achievement, Gopikrishna was felicitated by the India’s renowned motorcyclists Pravin Karkhanis of Ambarnath as Sagar travels Ambatnath with the participation of Sandeep Pradhan and Sagar Pradhan with Babuji Shaik, Krishna Bhor from Nashik.

He completed this journey with his father Santosh Poduval who is a motorcyclist from Nashik and have completed three country tours. Poduaval told Deshdoot Times that he had promised Gopikrishna on his 5th birthday to take him to Ladakh once he’s fit for such high altitude. Accordingly, keeping his promise the father-son duo completed their ride till Khardoungla pass.