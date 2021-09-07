Nashik's girls shine, Thane boys win title

NASHIK: An open group Maharashtra State Championship Jump rope Competition was organized in the hall of Kalika Mandir Sansthan in Nashik. Nashiks girl team has was the title in the competition, while the boys group was placed 3rd. Thane team has won the title in men’s group.

Players from Beed, Nanded, Yavatmal, Parbhani, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Raigad, Palghar, Dhule, Kolhapur, Aurangabad, Nandurbar, Solapur, Gondia, Wardha Chandrapur, Thane, Mumbai and Pune districts along with the host Nashik responded well. Due to the current prevalence of corona, the competition was organized following the guidelines set by the government.

For this, the competition was held in different groups of 20 players. The competition was inaugurated in the presence of Nashik District Jumprop Association President and Councilor Rajendra Mahale, Sports Organizer Anand Khare, Maharashtra Jumprop Association Secretary Vikram Dudhare and other dignitaries.

The dignitaries congratulated the players and appealed to them to take care of themselves and everyone by strictly following the rules of Covid-19.The competition consisted of three minutes endurance, 30 seconds double under, 30 seconds speed, three minutes relay and team demo. In this competition, the players of Thane team performed well and won mens title.

Nagpur finished runners-up while hosts Nashik finished third. Among the girls, the women players of the host Nashik performed beautifully and won the title. The winners were honored by Maharashtra Fencing Association Treasurer Pandurag Ranmal, Shiv Prasad Ghorpade, Rajendra Mahale, Uday Khare, Vikram Dudhare and Chinmay Deshpande.

Championship results

Men’s Group - 1) Thane - Winner. 2) Nagpur -, runner-up, 3) Nashik - 3rd place.

Women - 1) Nashik - Winner, 2) Thane - Runner-up, 3) Gondia - 3rd.