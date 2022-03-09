Nashik’s college wins 22 medals

NASHIK: Students of Nashik’s K.T.H.M. College have made the whole district proud by securing 22 medals at the All India Inter-University Rowing Championship. The college secured three gold, eight silver, and 11 bronze medals. The championship was organised from March 1 to 6, 2022, at Punjab University, Chandigarh.

Mrs Nilimatai Pawar, General Secretary of MVP Society, Dr Tushar Shewale, President, Dr Sunil Dhikale, Secretary, Manikrao Boraste, Chairman, Raghonana Ahire, Deputy Chairman, Dr D.D. Kajle, Education Officer, C. D. Shinde and Dr V.B. Gaikwad, College Principal, Boat Club Dr Yogesh Gangurde, Sports Director Prof Sopan Jadhav congratulated the players.

Rowing coaches Samadhan Gawli, Appa Pingale, Sachin Bhambare, Roshan Dhikale, and Maharashtra State Police Rowing Team guided the players for the championship.