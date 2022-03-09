Nashik’s college wins 22 medals
NASHIK: Students of Nashik’s K.T.H.M. College have made the whole district proud by securing 22 medals at the All India Inter-University Rowing Championship. The college secured three gold, eight silver, and 11 bronze medals. The championship was organised from March 1 to 6, 2022, at Punjab University, Chandigarh.
Mrs Nilimatai Pawar, General Secretary of MVP Society, Dr Tushar Shewale, President, Dr Sunil Dhikale, Secretary, Manikrao Boraste, Chairman, Raghonana Ahire, Deputy Chairman, Dr D.D. Kajle, Education Officer, C. D. Shinde and Dr V.B. Gaikwad, College Principal, Boat Club Dr Yogesh Gangurde, Sports Director Prof Sopan Jadhav congratulated the players.
Rowing coaches Samadhan Gawli, Appa Pingale, Sachin Bhambare, Roshan Dhikale, and Maharashtra State Police Rowing Team guided the players for the championship.
Nilesh Dhananjay Dhondge won one gold medal and four bronze medals in 2000m and 500m. He was the first Pune University player to win five medals in a single rowing event.
Anita Bodke and Kasturi Chowghule won one gold and two silver medals in the double scull.
Komal Bodke and Bhagyashree Chavan won one silver and one bronze medal in the pier category.
Nilesh Dhondge and Vaibhav Borade won 2 bronze medals in double scull and coxed four.
Vijay Kumar Dhage, Chhagan Gaikwad, Rishikesh Shinde, Atharva Rawat won bronze medals.