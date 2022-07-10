Nashikkars getting ready for Ironman competition

NASHIK: Next month, many players from Nashik will be marching towards various international Ironman competitions. Against this background, the triathlon competition was organised by Dr Mustafa Topiwala, Dr Pimprikar Sportsmed team at Pimpalgaon Baswant. About 30 players from Nashik participated in this tournament.

The triathlon was organised to train the athletes participating in the Ironman competition. The competition consisted of 3 km swimming on the bitter river, followed by 110 km cycling and 30 km running. The players will be representing the country as well as Nashik in the Ironman competition to be held in Kazakhstan. Competitors were in the age group of 17 to 65 years participated along with female players.

"Players spontaneously participated in the tournament. The competition taught the players a lot. Triathlon will be of great benefit to those participating in the Ironman competition. We plan to hold more such competitions in the future so that players can prepare for bigger competitions." - Dr Mustafa Topiwala, Physiotherapist