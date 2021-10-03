Nashikites witnessing the journey of Khadi

NASHIK: ‘What is khadi? How are khadi garments made? ‘ Many such questions were solved by curious Nashik residents. An exhibition ‘Cotton to Cloth’ was organized on the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. The exhibition was inaugurated by dignitaries at the Udaji Maharaj Educational Heritage Museum on the premises of Udaji Maratha Boarding, MVP Education Institute, Gangapur Road.

The MVP General Secretary Neelima Pawar, Corporator Shashikant Jadhav, Ashwini Boraste, Information and Broadcasting Ministry Regional Public Relations Bureau Parag Mandle, Sarvodaya Parivar’s Mukund Dixit, Gautam Bhatevara, Shrikant Navrekar were present on the occasion. Through the Sarvodaya and Jeevanutsav Parivar of Nashik and the Regional Public Relation Office of the Government of India, an exhibition of ‘Cotton to Textiles’, an exhibition of paintings based on the life of Gandhiji has been organized from 1st to 3rd October.

On the day of Gandhi Jayanti on 2nd October from 3 to 4 pm, a lecture by Nalini Navrekar was held. She spoke on ‘Women’s contribution to social work inspired by Gandhiji’. Nashik Sarvodaya and Jeevanutsav Parivar and Regional Public Relations Bureau, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India have appealed to Nashik residents to take advantage of the exhibition by following all the rules and restrictions of Corona, as it will be the last day of the exhibition.