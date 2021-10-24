Nashikites witnessing strange weather

NASHIK: Nashikites are beginning to feel the pinch of ‘October heat’. The effects are seen since the first week of October. The Nashikites are experiencing a strange phenomenon of temperature differences, as it is also cold in the morning and evening, but the city feels scorching heat in the afternoon. Initially, the monsoon was delayed and it started raining late this year, but in the next two months, the tains swept the district. Due to satisfactory rains, the water crisis in Nashik was averted.

Meanwhile, since the first week of October, Nashik residents are feeling the heat as well as getting shivers on the same day. The maximum temperature was recorded at 31.1 degrees Celsius on October 22. So far, the highest temperatures in October this year was recorded on October 16 with mercury rising up to 33.5 degree Celsius the October hit seems to have. On the other hand, Nashikites are getting chills due to dropping temperatures in the morning and evening every day.

On Saturday, the lowest temperature of the month was recorded at 14.6 degree Celsius. It is confusing for people what to wear. In the afternoon again, the temperature starts rising. Meanwhile, the citizens start feeling hot from 9 to 10 in the morning.

In the afternoon, the sun’s stars are haunting the eyes. Therefore, citizens have started using sun protection items when they go out of the house. In the last eight days, the maximum temperature in Nashik has reached 29 degrees Celsius. It is also expected to increase in a few days, according to meteorologists.

"The temperature has dropped in the last two to three days. Therefore, further decline is expected in the next few days and there are signs of increasing cold." - Vaishali Wadnerkar, Assistant Scientist, IMD, Nashik