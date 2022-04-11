Nashikites want NMC to reopen gardens

NASHIK: The state government has relaxed the Covid-19 rules. As a result, all kinds of malls, movie theatres, etc, in the city are reopened at full capacity from Gudi Padwa. Similarly, the swimming pool in the city will also start tomorrow (Tuesday), but so far 512 parks run by Nashik Municipal Corporation are still shut as the state government has not sent a letter regarding the reopening of municipal parks in the city. This is causing disappointment among senior citizens and women, including kids.

For the past two years, all parks in the city have been sealed off in the event of a lockdown. Repairs were also carried out in some places during this period. But now, the number of patients has come down drastically and the government has lifted all types of restrictions. Against this backdrop, all kinds of festivals, processions and political meetings are taking place, while on the other hand, crowded places like malls, and cinema halls have also started at full capacity. However, a total of 512 parks in the municipal city are still closed.

A full time Garden Superintendent

The post of Superintendent of the Garden Department of Nashik Municipal Corporation has been vacant for the last few months. Official Amle was given additional charge of the garden department after his transfer, but after he went back on leave, senior officer Raundal of the PWD now has the additional charge of the municipal garden department. This has started a discussion about when the corporation will get a full time Garden Superintendent.

Vaccination and kids

Children under the age of 12 are more frequent in the gardens, while the Centre has not yet started vaccination for boys and girls under the age of 12. It is understood that this may be one of the reasons behind not reopening of gardens.

Role of Administrator important

"We demand that the Municipal Commissioner should pay special attention to this as the Administrator of Nashik Municipal Corporation. All the restrictions are lifted. The cases are at the lowest. Hence the NMC should reopen gardens as soon as possible." - Rafiq Syed, District President, Samajwadi Party