Nashikites to raise voice for heritage sites

Nashik
Protection and conservative of heritage sites has been important issue for Nashikites. The Smart City company has promised its reconstruction and conservation. However, these sites are still neglected by the company and no roadmap is prepared for its survival and revival. Even after years of promising to reconstruct the heritage sites, the Smart City company is not working on the restoration work. On the other hand, unnecessary paver blocks are being installed in prohibited areas.
Against this backdrop, citizens and social organisations have planned a protest today (Saturday) against the company at Yashwantrao Maharaj Patangan at 11 am in the morning. As a token of protest, the agitators will pay homage to the dilapidated heritage sites.
The company is being accused of neglecting the heritage sites.