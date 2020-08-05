Nashikites to get taste of wild veggies

Nashik: With a view to adopt the concept of empowerment of tribal people through conservation of wild vegetables, the agriculture department is organising wild vegetables festival on district level across the state.

while making efforts to make this stock available to all, by strengthening the sales system of wild veggies which are having medicinal properties, in Nashik district too, the festival will be held on the occasion of World Tribal Day on August 9, informed agriculture minister Dada Bhuse yesterday.

The vegetable festival, conceived by agriculture minister Bhuse, was inaugurated at a small function held at the ministry. Besides the agriculture minister, state minister Dr. Vishwajit Kadam, secretary Eknath Dawale and tribal women from Shahapur and Wada were present.

On this occasion, minister Bhuse said that these wild veggies and fruits found in the forest are good remedies for various ailments and are available in abundance.

These veggies can be vital in building the immune system against the backdrop of the Corona. But in order to reach these wild plants in urban areas, they need to be strengthened and promoted, and not just be on display.

He said that the concept of wild vegetable festival was suggested across the state on the occasion of World Tribal Day and this concept is being implemented through the agriculture department so that it can create employment for the poor in the tribal areas.

The vegetable festival will be organised in each district. The administration has been instructed for this, Bhuse said. Plans are also afoot to make these wild veggies available to the citizens permanently and efforts are also being made to make these veggies available to the urban citizens through farmer groups, farm producing companies, the agriculture minister said.A

t this time, women from Shahapur and Wada introduced the veggies. They also explained their medicinal properties.Earlier, the agriculture minister presented veggies to MP Sharad Pawar and informed him about the Ranbhajya Mahotsav.