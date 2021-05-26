Nashikites to get Sputnik V vaccine

NASHIK: Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has floated a global tender as there is a huge demand for vaccination from Nashikites. Although there has been no response from the international company yet, the efforts will be made to get five lakh doses of Russian Sputnik V in the near future, informed Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav.

There is no vaccine supply as per the demand due to the limited availability of the vaccine. The Municipal commissioner said that he has come to the conclusion that the Sputnik V vaccine could be made available.

The sources said, “The Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation will procure the vaccine and at the same time, if the Nashik Municipal Corporation also makes demand, the vaccine can be available. So we are going to demand five lakh doses.” Recently, it was reported that the Sputnik V vaccine will be manufactured in India. If 10 crore doses are available in a year, then the demand of Nashik Municipal Corporation will be considered soon.

The prices of the Sputnik V vaccine are higher than other vaccines. If the Municipal Corporation orders five lakh doses and gives the first dose, then the demand for another five lakh doses will have to be re-registered. Therefore, the burden on the Corporation will be huge. So it is doubtful whether the Corporation will buy the Sputnik V vaccine or not.