Nashikites stubborn not to follow traffic rules

NASHIK: Former Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey had made helmets compulsory for two-wheeler holders in the city. But only a few citizens wear helmets in Nashik.

Even after several sessions, compulsion, fine imposed as well as counseling and test on the importance of wearing helmets, it is seen that some citizens are not yet ready to wear helmets. Some citizens are not following traffic rules, despite orders have been issued to take action against those who do not wear helmets.

Along with that, many crowded places in the city like MG Road, Old Nashik, College Road, Mumbai Naka, CBS Signal, people are breaking traffic rules without any hesitation.

Even if there is no parking allowed on the road, people park their cars on road side and create traffic jams. Due to this habit of illegal parking in Nashikites it creates problem for everyone and sometimes becomes reason for accident. The administration also seems happy in issuing traffic tickets, getting fine from offenders or picking up vehicles, instead of solving this issue.