Nashikites recollect the deluge and thereafter

NASHIK :

Even though heavy rains have given a miss to Nashikites this year, today is the first anniversary of the heavy floods in the river Godavari that had poured in the city on August 4 last year. The Nashikites had seen such a devastating floods after 59 years.

Today residents are overwhelmed by the memory of the deluge.Among the many characteristics of Nashik city, a mention of floods cannot be ignored. It is a pleasure to experience the flood of 'Godamai' from the Holkar bridge soaked in the pouring rain.

Godavari receives small to large floods every year during the monsoon. But in 1969, Godavari was flooded. Elder Nashikites say that there was water flowing heavily under the Holkar bridge.

However, last year Nashik witnessed record break rain Due to the rains that started lashing the city for consecutive two days, 45,000 cusecs of water was started outflowing from Gangapur dam from midnight on August 3.

Rain water from tributaries, small streams, nullahs and roads was getting merged in Godavari.

As a consequence of that water under the Holkar bridge was flowing at a tremendous speed of 80,000 cusecs. It was raining continuously causing heavy floods till noon on August 4.

There was a little height left for water to touch under the Holkar bridge. Temples, houses along Godaghat were submerged in water for three days.

The residents had gathered in large numbers to become an eyewitness to this floods. This year, however, Nashikites are and still waiting for the first flood of this season.

Highest Rainfall (August 4)

Trimbak - 315 mm

Igatpuri - 220 mm

Peth - 200 mm

Surgana - 180 mm