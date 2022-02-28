Nashikites experience bird count event

NASHIK: The Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC) event is organised by ebird platform in February every year. Great Backyard Bird Count means observing and recording the different birds around premises.

The GBBC focuses on the various bird species which are around the residential area, schools, gardens and even industrial settlements. Like forest areas these premises also serve as habitat for various bird species.

“This event is very important because we do not pay attention to the birds around us, register and count them. As habitual we mostly ignore them as they are always in our eyesight”, said Pooja Kothule of Nature Conservation Society of Nashik.

Like every year, this year too, on the occasion of Great Backyard Bird Count, 2022, NCSN organised a bird count at 7.30 am at Indira Nagar. About 15 to16 people attended the event, which lasted for about 2 hours. Under the leadership of Sanjana Kajve and Pooja Kothule, 30 to 35 different species of birds were recorded, especially Common Rose Finch, Plum-headed Parakeets, Tawny Lark, Rufous-tailed Lark and others were the attractions of the birds.

The listed birds have been recorded on ebird application. During the observation, it was found out that there are a lots of birds species who have made their homes in premises of the Indira Nagar area. Human intervention is also rampant but the number of birds is also high.