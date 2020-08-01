Nashikites contribute Rs 11.48 lakh to CM’s fund

NASHIK :

Many came forward and contributed to Chief Minister’s relief fund on the backdrop of Covid-19 outbreak. Nashikites also contributed to the fund. Various organizations, companies and persons contributed a total of Rs 11.48 crore.

As trades and industries were shut during lockdown, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had appealed people to contribute to Chief Minister’s relief fund to deal with Corona crisis.

Responding to this appeal, corporate companies, people’s representatives, small and big industrialists, businessmen, educational institutes and temple trusts contributed their donations to the fund.

Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University has a lion’s share. It contributed Rs 10 crore. Some small children contributed their pocket money, while some decided not to celebrate their birthdays and gave this money to the District Collector.

Meanwhile, a total of 84 organisations and temple trusts in city contributed their donations through district collectorate. Nashik Road central prison, Shri Kalika Devi temple trust, Someshwar Mahadev temple trust, Shri Mahaveer education society, Nashik Bhagur association, food grain grocery wholesaler traders association and Gokhale education society are among them.

Highest top five donors

*YCMOU – Rs 10 cr

*Mylon company – Rs 50 lakh

*NDCC bank – Rs 23 lakh

*Nashik Road Deolali bank – Rs 5 lakh

*Shri Shankaracharya Nyas trust – Rs 5 lakh