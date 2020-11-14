Nashikites celebrate Dhanteras in traditional manner

Nashik: The auspicious occasion, also known as Dhanatrayodashi or Dhanvantari Trayodashi, is the first day that marks the festival of Diwali was celebrated on Friday in a traditional manner. Dhanteras, considered the most auspicious day in Hindu calendar for buying items, ranging from precious metals like gold and silver to utensils. Medical fraternity worshipped God Dhanvantari and prayed for better health of people.

As Dhanteras has traditionally been regarded as the most auspicious occasion for buying gold, silver and other metal products, people flocked to market areas in large numbers to buy them

The Saraf Bazaar in city also witnessed a good turnover. It witnessed people’s turnout in large number to buy gold and silver jewelleries. However, social distancing rule and other Corona related rules were being flouted.

Dhanteras is celebrated on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the Hindu calendar month of Kartik. Dhanvantari, who is also worshipped on the occasion of Dhanteras, is considered the God of Ayurveda who imparted the wisdom of Ayurveda for the betterment of mankind, and to help rid it of the suffering of disease.

Dhanteras is the worship of lord Dhanvantari. Lord Dhanvantari, according to Hindu Mythology, emerged during Samudra Manthan, holding a Kalasha full of Amrit (an Ayurvedic herbal mix bestowing immortality) in one hand and the sacred text about Ayurveda in the other hand. He is considered to be the Vaidya of Gods.

Lakshmi Puja which is performed when lamps of clay (Diyas) are lit. Bhajans, devotional songs in praise of Goddess Lakshmi, are sung and Navaidya of traditional sweets is offered to the Goddess. A lightly pound dried coriander seeds with jaggery (cane sugar) and offer the mixture as Navaidya.