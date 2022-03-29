Nashikites bag 34 medals

NASHIK: The players of the School of Self Defence, Nashik, performed extremely well at the 10th National Open Championship 2022 and bagged 34 medals at the championship. Due to their excellent performance, Nashik District bagged the first position at the national level championship. Students bagged six gold, 16 silver, and 12 bronze medals, thus topping the scoreboard with their performance.

The competition was held recently at Aurangabad and consisted of two pillars (types) of Karate, Kata and Kumite, for players to compete against each other. Apart from the various districts of Maharashtra, 310 players from different states like Telengana, Goa, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Tamil Nadu, participated in the championship.

A total of 31 players from Nashik (19 boys and 12 girls) participated in the competition. 18 players from the team won 34 medals, and the Nashik district bagged the first position at the event. Senior self-defence coach Bhushan Ohol and district karate coach Jitendra Shardul guided these players for the competition. Self Defence School President Dr Mandar Vaidya, Vice President Anil Deshmukh, and Sonali Deshmukh congratulated the players on their success.

Final results