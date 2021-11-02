Nashik will be a multi-tourism hub: Bhujbal

NASHIK: The intention is to set up a medical tourism hub in Nashik to treat all future ailments, including Covid-19. Nashik is moving towards a multi-tourism hub along with health and medical tourism so that the tourists visiting Nashik can find multi-options for tourism, stated Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection and District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

The Bhoomi puja ceremony of a new building at the Divisional Referral Service Hospital at Shalimar was held by Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

Bhujbal said that efforts are being made at the government level to provide quality health care to the citizens of North Maharashtra, and hospitals with all facilities are being set up in Nashik city. Also, the Bhoomi puja ceremony of a new 105-bed building at the Divisional Referral Service Hospital, equipped with facilities like pediatric, neurosurgery, plastic surgery, pediatric intensive care unit, was held yesterday, Bhujbal said.

Nashik, a major city in North Maharashtra, will be developed on the three pillars of health, tourism, and education. So that every citizen of North Maharashtra can benefit from it. At the same time, efforts at all levels to control the number of patients seem to be succeeding. Therefore, while celebrating Diwali this year, everyone’s cooperation is expected for a smooth running of the economic, health, and social cycle, said Bhujbal.

Former Minister Pankaja Munde, MLA Jaykumar Rawal, MLA Devyani Pharande, Mayor Satish Kulkarni, Deputy Mayor Bhikubai Bagul, and Executive Engineer Siddharth Tambe were present.

"The 105-bed super specialist hospital will be equipped with a 30-bed pediatric, 30-bed neurosurgical, 30-bed plastic surgergical departments and 15 infant intensive care units. A total fund of Rs 20.49 crore has been sanctioned for the new building at the Divisional Referral Services Hospital." - MLA Devyani Pharande