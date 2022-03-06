Nashik trio win Dubai Ironman title

The few Ironman competitions that take place around the world include the one in Dubai. The total distance of the race is 113 kilometres. It includes 1.9 km swimming, 90 km cycling and 21 km running. These three stages are to be completed one after the other. In this competition, many tough tests have to be passed on a physical level.

All the three players from Nashik have completed this competition and set a record. Chhoriya finished the race in 6 hours 55 minutes, Prashant Dabri in 7 hours 26 minutes and Krutuja Dere in 7 hours 38 minutes. Over 2500 participants from all over the world participated in this competition. However, very few competitors have completed it and won the Ironman title.

Chhoriya has already won two Ironman tournaments. So now he has become Ironman for the third time. Dabri has also won the Ironman title again. Krutuja has become an Ironman for the first time. The success of these three is being lauded everywhere. Krutuja is the daughter of former MNS Corporator Sujata Dere from Nashik.

"Women are also coming forward for tough competitions like Ironman. Earlier, Devika Patil had completed full Ironman competition. Now that Krutuja has completed the competition, it is hoped that more young girls will come forward and prove their abilities." - Ironman Mahendra Chhoriya