Nashik trekkers climb up the untouched peak

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: For the first time, trekkers of Vainateya Giryarohan Giribhraman Sanstha in Nashik have successfully climbed up Brahma Khuta, an untouched peak near Harihar fort in the Trimbak range. The Brahma mountain peak falls between Harihar and Trimbakgad in the Trimbakeshwar range of Sahyadri in Nashik district. </p>.<p>The height of the peak from different routes measures between 85 and 170 feet. The climb of this summit falls in the moderate to difficult category. What is special about this cone that its mention is not even in the mountaineering list. To date, nobody has climbed this cone. The Nashik trekkers successfully took the first step at this peak through the rope. It is a matter of pride for Nashikites. </p><p>Congratulations are pouring in from the mountaineering world of Maharashtra for carrying out this expedition. Gaurav Jadhav (first climber), Sagar Padekar, Rohit Hivale, Apoorv Gaikwad, Ninad Desale, Tejas Desai, Amit Bhamre, Vidya Ahire along with Vainateya Sanstha made the expedition a success.</p>