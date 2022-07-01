Nashik to get two EV charging stations

NASHIK: Amidst rising petrol prices and restrictions on diesel vehicles, electric vehicle (EV) is the eco-friendly and affordable means of transportation. Nashik city is not behind in this endeavour. The city will get two electric vehicle charging stations soon and the work is underway in this direction.

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has proposed setting up as many as 2,375 EV charging stations across the state by 2025, Installation work of 49 EV charging stations is underway in the state, out of which 17 will be installed in Pune. The remaining 32 stations will come up in New Mumbai (10), Thane (6), Nashik (2), Aurangabad (2), Solapur (2), Nagpur (6), Kolhapur (2) and Amravati (2).

Not only in Pune and Mumbai, but also in other cities like Nashik, people have shifted their focus to electric vehicles.

The state government has appointed MSEDCL as the state nodal agency for providing charging infrastructure for electric vehicles. “As per the guidelines of the central and state governments, MSEDCL is working on providing EV charging stations. If private individuals want to set up a charging station, they are being given power supply on a priority basis by MSEDCL,” the spokesperson said. Out of the 13 EV charging stations already set up, Pune has five while Thane too has five, New Mumbai has two, and Nagpur has one.

The Centre has allowed any person or organisation to start a public charging station without any license to enable the electric charging ecosystem. Anyone can start an EV charging station near a bus station, railway station, petrol pump or shopping mall. Apart from this, electric charging stations are also being set up along highways.