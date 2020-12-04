Nashik to become child-friendly district: Dr. Anand

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>Good work is being done in the district regarding social security and the rights of children. Also, during the Covid period, all-inclusive efforts have been taken by all the concerned agencies and departments to keep the mental state of the children below 18 years of age healthy and stable. In this connection, efforts will be made to make Nashik a ‘child-friendly’ district so that children can get a conducive social environment for their bright future, expressed Dr. R G Anand, member, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights.</p>.<p>He was speaking at a review meeting of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights held at the central hall of the District Collectorate here on Thursday. District Collector Suraj Mandhare, District Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil, Legal Services Authority Secretary Prasad Kulkarni, District Civil Surgeon Dr. Ratna Ravkhande, District Women and Child Development Officer S D Patil, Assistant Labour Commissioner Sujit Shirke, District Health Officer Dr. Kapil Aher, Nashik Child Development Project Officer Ajay Phadol, Malegaon City Child Development Project Officer Sunil Dusane and Child Welfare Committee Chairperson S D Belgaonkar were present.</p><p>On the occasion, Dr. Anand further said, during the Covid period, good initiatives have been taken by the district administration and related agencies to maintain the mental and physical health of children below the age of 18 years. In view of this situation, efforts will be made for the overall development of children below 18 years of age with a view to making the Nashik district as child-friendly. “Under this, various measures will be taken to ensure that children get their right to education, prevent their mental and physical abuse, should be freed from child labour tag, and reduce child mortality in the district,” said Dr. Anand.</p><p>Complaints received by Childline regarding child marriage, child labour, exploitation, assault on children will be dealt with appropriately with the help of Childline, Child Welfare Committee, and related agencies.</p><p>Also, Dr. Anand instructed to submit a regular report of the action taken in this regard to the District Collector through the District Child Development Officer. The toll-free number 18001212830 has been made available by the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights under the ‘Samvedana’ initiative to ensure better mental health of children during the Covid-19 period. He also said that children are being counselled in regional languages on this number.</p>