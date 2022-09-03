Nashik third in precaution doses

NASHIK: Mumbai so far has recorded the highest number of precaution doses (3.65 lakh beneficiaries) between July 15 and August 29. Thane follows with 3.49 lakh beneficiaries, and next comes Nashik (3.17 lakh), Nagpur (2.99 lakh) and Pune (2.89 lakh). Officials said the response was impressive during the first few days of the free booster drive.

Over the last 45 days, Maharashtra has given Covid 19 boosters to 40.86 lakh citizens in the 18-59 age group as part of the 75-day special drive that began nationwide on July 15. This pace is unlikely to help the state achieve the state target it had set of 1 crore beneficiaries by September 30, the day the drive ends.

50 patients recover, 34 new cases in district

As per the report released by Dr Anant Pawar, District Nodal Officer, Civil Hospital, Nashik district witnessed a total of 34 new Covid-19 cases on Friday. With the addition of these cases, the total number of positive cases in the district rose to 4,81,538.

As 50 citizens recovered from the virus, the number of recovered cases in the district rose to 4,72,400. Out of the 34 cases, 16 tested positive within Nashik Municipal Corporation’s limits and 15 in Nashik Rural. Malegaon Municipal Corporation recorded three positive cases in the past 24 hours. No case was detected in the outer district.

Within NMC limits, the total number of positive patients rose to 2,75,761, while the recovery number touched 2,71,566. In Nashik rural, the tally of positive patients till date rose to 1,79,315, while the number of recovered patients reached 1,74,884. Speaking of Malegaon Municipal Corporation, the total number of positive patients till date stands at 14,027, while the recovered tally reached 13,651. The district witnessed zero deaths pertaining to the pandemic in the past 24 hours.

The recovery rate of NMC stands at 98.48%, Nashik Rural at 97.53%, and MMC at 97.32%. In the midst of ongoing Ganeshotsav, citizens need to continuously follow SMS (social distancing, mask, and sanitation) to keep themselves and others safe from the virus. Even though Covid-19 cases have reduced drastically, the fight against the virus continues. Citizens should complete their vaccination doses and ensure their friends, family, and acquaintances are fully vaccinated as well. A 100% vaccination rate will aid in fighting the virus in future.