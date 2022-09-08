Nashik team announced

NASHIK: A total of 32 players out of which 16 boys and 16 girls were selected based on their performance in the tournament. The practice camp for these selected players was organised from 01 to 07 September. The final 12 boys and 12 girls’ teams from these camps were announced yesterday.

Recently on National Sports Day, Nashik Sepak Takraw Association organized the Nashik district championship and selection test of Sepak Takraw.

District Association president Anand Khare, secretary Deepak Nikam, Yogesh Natkar, Sagar Katad, legal adviser Adv Anil Gaikwad and other dignitaries were present at the concluding programme of this camp. The camp was concluded by distributing kits (T-shirts and shorts) to the selected players. These selected players will represent Nashik district in the 32nd Senior Group Maharashtra State Championship to be held at Beed from 9th to 11th September.

Nashik Team