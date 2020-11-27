Nashik-surat travel time to be cut down

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>The travel time between Nashik and Surat will get cut down now. As six-laning of ChennaiSurat greenfield corridor has been approved, the 1600-km distance between Surat and Chennai will cut down to 1250-km. As this corridor will pass from some tehsils of the Nashik district, the distance between Nashik and Surat will cut down to 176-km.</p> .<p>Nashikites can reach Surat within two hours. MP Hemant Godse gave information about this. Following approval to six-lanning of Chennai-Surat greenfield highway under central government concept of greenfield highway, a new highway between Surat and Chennai will be constructed. Current Surat-Mumbai-Pune-Satara-Kolhapur-BelgaumChitradurga-Tumukuru-Bengaluru-Chennai highway will run via Surat-Nashik-Ahmednagar-KarmalaSolapur-Colonel Kadapa-Chennai under the Greenfield project. </p><p>As a result, the distance between Surat and Chennai will cut short by 350-km. MP Godse recently held discussions with officials of the National Highway Authority of India. A total of 176-km stretch of the corridor will pass from Nashik district. It will pass via Surgana, Peth, Dindori, Nashik, Niphad, and Sinnar tehsils. </p><p>The tender process will float after March 2021, after the completion of the land transfer process. The actual construction work will start after a period of 7-8 months. With the construction of the new corridor, one can reach Chennai from Surat within 10 hours, while travel time between Nashik to Chennai will get cut down to eight hours, MP Godse informed.</p> .<div><blockquote>After the construction of the new Chennai-Surat corridor, Nashikites can reach Surat within two hours. City development as well as trade will get momentum due to this. It has been suggested to increase the length of tunnels on the corridor to 9-m from 7-m and from 9-m to 12-m. Nashikites will largely get benefitted from this.</blockquote><span class="attribution"> - Hemant Godse, MP</span></div>