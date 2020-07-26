Nashik still awaits good rainfall

* Strong comeback in Sinnar tehsil

Barring Nashik tehsil which is still waiting for good rainfall, other parts of the district however are receiving good rains giving relief to farmers on one hand while causing damage to crop at many places on the other hand.

Rains have been lashing Sinnar tehsil since Thursday evening. Farmers are expressing satisfaction due to the heavy arrival of rains after a long break.

For the past two weeks, the Kharif crops were suffering from water shortages.

Fortunately, rains made strong comeback in the tehsil giving a much needed relief to the farmers who were worried about their kharif sowing.

According to the information received from Sinnar tehsil office on Friday, Wavi circle in the tehsil had received maximum rainfall of 105 mm during the last 24 hours. The overnight rains had caused heavy water accumulated in the fields.

The farmer seemed happy as many streams and nallas which had not flowed in the last several years were overflowed. However stagnant water in the fields is also expected to affect some crops.

According to the rainfall data, Sinnar circle had received 47 mm, Pandhurli 12.20 mm, Nandur-Shingote 77 mm, Shah 97 mm, Dubere 85 mm and Devpur Circle 27 mm.

In Takli, Bangaon, Khirdi, Dahegaon and Morzar areas of Nandgaon tehsil, kharif crops major among these are kharif sorghum, maize and millet, were severely damaged due to heavy rains since Thursday night.

This has left the farmers distraught. Affected farmers including Valmik Nikam, Dnyaneshwar Gaikwad, Shankar Gaikwad, Indubai Ashok and Sajan Kavade have demanded that the agriculture and revenue departments should immediately pay compensation against crop damage.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department, Pune has predicted heavy rainfall in isolated places of Konkan and Goa for today, while strong winds will blow along Maharashtra coast.

There is no rainfall forecast for tomorrow (July 27), while on Tuesday, heavy rains accompanied with thunderstorm likely to occur at isolated places in Vidarbha.

Normally, skies remain overcast throughout the day in the city, however light drizzles are being experienced. and sometimes it is very hot in the afternoon.