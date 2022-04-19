Nashik shines in archery

NASHIK: In a promising sports future of the district, another feather has been added to in achievements of the district. Nashik archers have won 18 medals in the 20th Sub-junior State Level Archery Competition 2022. The competition was held in Sangali on April 8, 9 and 10. The competition was participated by 36 teams from across the state. The players have registered their names in the state team for national-level competition.

In this competition and Adinath Shirke earned the highest points in the country with a score of 699 out of 720. Archer Rutuja Pawar earned 681 points out of 720 and Sai Patil earned 621 points out of 720. In the NTPC Sub Junior Competition held in Rajasthan, Rutuja Pawar won two gold, one silver and one bronze medal. In the same competition, Sai Patil earned a gold medal in the boy’s group.

The players were felicitated by the Nashik District Archery Association (NDAA) Head, MVP’s general secretary Nileema Pawar. The players were guided by the state team coach Abhijeet Thete, Dnyaneshwar Thete, Pratik Thete and Mohan Kasbe.