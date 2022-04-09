Nashik reeling under scorching heat

NASHIK: The climate has changed dramatically in the last few days. It is raining at some places in the state and hot in other places. Meanwhile, an important warning has been issued by the Meteorological Department. It has predicted rainfall at isolated places in Madhya Maharashtra for today and a heatwave in Vidarbha from Sunday for the next three days.

"Rain at isolated places of Madhya Maharashtra today. Next three days, dry weather conditions likely. Rain at isolated places in Konkan-Goa for the next two days. Weather will remain dry for the next four days in Marathwada," forecast IMD, Pune yesterday.

"Heatwave conditions likely in Vidarbha on April 10, 11 and 12," it predicted. In the meantime, Nashik recorded a minimum temperature of 22.4 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature hovering above 38 degrees for the last couple of days soared close to 40 degrees at 39.9. Akola in the state was hottest at 43.9 degree Celsius. Neighbouring Malegaon recorded a maximum temperature of 41.4, while Aurangabad was reeling at 40.7,

The Vidarbha region has been seeing intense heat for the past few days, with Akola recording maximums at 43.9. Earlier the city had recorded above 44 degrees Celsius for the third day in a row.

Other parts of Maharashtra had also been recording above normal maximum temperatures resulting in heatwave conditions over many parts of the state. So much so that the heat has spread its wings over many parts of Madhya Pradesh as well where the maximum in many areas has been observed above 40 degrees. Now also, no respite is likely with maximums likely to settle in well the above normal levels only for the next few days.