Nashik potential hub for medical tourism: Bhujbal

NASHIK: On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal hoisted national flag at the Divisional Commissioner's Office, Nashik Road. He said, It is our vision to create a hub of medical tourism in Nashik by maintaining at the same time, the identity of Nashik's pleasant climate and its cultural lifestyle, The minister appealed for unity to fight the pandemic.

Guardian Minister Bhujbal also said that government medical college and post graduate medical education and research institute will be developed in the premises of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik in a manner that will be a role model in the country.

New operating theaters, oxygen plants, well-equipped laboratories are being completed in a short period of time with an emphasis on strengthening our healthcare system during the Corona period. He expressed satisfaction over the effective control of diseases like mucormycosis by the administration and health department.

The Food and Civil Supplies Department has distributed 5 crore plates through 1,167 Shivbhojan Kendras in the state to ensure that no one goes hungry during a crisis like Corona. Besides, Shiv Bhojan Thali is being provided free of cost to the poor and needy people from April 15, 2021, said Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

The e-Crop Survey project is being launched across the state. Farmers will be able to send their own crop sowing information to Talathis on the basis of mobile app using technology for the benefit of schemes like drip irrigation, sprinkler irrigation, crop loan, crop insurance. The revenue administration has developed a facility to make 7/12 extract and account transcripts available online directly from the web portal to the farmers for availing any government schemes.

Rs 5 lakh each has been sanctioned to 24 children who lost one or both parents due to corona virus infection during the pandemic. A total of 531 children will be given a benefit of Rs. 1100 per month under the care scheme. Nashik is the only district in the state to provide 100 services under the Right to Public Service Act, said Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

Honour of soldiers

Squadron Leader Ninad Anil Mandavgane, a resident of Nashik, was martyred when a helicopter crashed on February 27, 2019 while on duty at Badgaon, Jammu and Kashmir during the Balakot airstrikes in 2019 while conducting military operations on the country's border. His heroic wife, heroic mother and father have been given financial assistance of Rs. 1 crore by the Government of Maharashtra.

On March 3, 2018, Nayak Nilesh Ahire was on patrol in Jammu and Kashmir during Operation Rakshak when his troops were on patrol and he became disabled due to a landmine explosion. He has been honoured with a financial aid of Rs 8.50 lakh by the state govt.

At 10:15 am on March 26, 2018, constable Bhokare Raosaheb Dhudku was paralyzed while on duty in Jammu and Kashmir during Operation Rakshak. The Government of Maharashtra has provided financial assistance of Rs. 5 lakh.

Public health scheme

Government and private hospitals have been honoured for their outstanding performance under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. In this SMBT College, Namco Hospital Nashik and Super Specialist Hospital, Nashik were honoured.

The President's Police Medal, Police Medal and Police Bravery Medal for outstanding performance in various duties in the police department and for outstanding and commendable service have been conferred on the officers by the Guardian Minister.

Awards from MPA

Police Inspector Parag Jadhav has been honored with the Union Home Minister's Medal for his outstanding performance in the training branch at the Union Home Ministry. Also, Sub-Inspector of Police Umakant Kunjir, a trainee, has been given the insignia of Director General of Police.

Beautiful Village award

Zilla Parishad has distributed prizes to District and Taluka Sundar Gaon Gram Panchayats for the year 2019-20 and 2020-21 under "RR (Aba) Patil Sundar Gaon Puraskar Yojana".

Best performing talukas under PMAY

First rank: Baglan followed by Deola, and Trimbakeshwar on the third position.

Best Cluster (housing scheme)

No. 1: Girnare Cluster, Nashik

No. 2: Sakore Cluster, Nandgaon

No. 3: Waghera, Taluka Trimbak taluka.